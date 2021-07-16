Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Holdings Increased by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Six Flags Entertainment makes up approximately 3.0% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $7,218,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 81.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,601,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,476,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.97. 22,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,866. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.47.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.55.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

