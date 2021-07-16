Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNLAY opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93. Sino Land has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

