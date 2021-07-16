Simulations Plus’ (SLP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.20.

SLP stock opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $886.87 million, a PE ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.35.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

