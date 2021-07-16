Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock remained flat at $$14.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 28,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,311. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $214.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.