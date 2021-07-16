Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SVM. Roth Capital increased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $901.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

