Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

SBTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SBTX opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.65. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.44.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $12,548,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,962,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,193,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

