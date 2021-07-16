Silverarc Capital Management LLC Sells 75,000 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARDX. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,379,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 928,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 810,300 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 479,307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ardelyx by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 360,514 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $54,675.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,708 shares of company stock valued at $99,088. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ARDX stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,796. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.95.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

