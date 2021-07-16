Silverarc Capital Management LLC Sells 105,000 Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 37.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MREO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 1,594.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,976,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,936 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,998,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,618,000.

MREO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,357. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.19. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

