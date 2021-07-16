Silverarc Capital Management LLC Buys 19,145 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the quarter. TCR2 Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.9% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. 947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,595. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a current ratio of 32.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

