Silverarc Capital Management LLC Buys 105,093 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 648.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,093 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 126,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 70,334 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 85,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

FULC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Shares of FULC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.55. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,876. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.65% and a negative net margin of 539.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Geraghty bought 10,000 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

