Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 244,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,000. Merus comprises 2.8% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Merus by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRUS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,364. The company has a market cap of $669.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.61. Merus has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $31.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.62 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 248.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Merus will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

