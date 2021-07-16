Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Leap Therapeutics worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 272,313.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 40,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 1,332.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 43,629 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPTX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 269,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,484. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.24.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 1,961.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPTX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

