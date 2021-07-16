Short Interest in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Rises By 150.0%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.24.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services segments.

