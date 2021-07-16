Short Interest in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Rises By 150.0%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.24.
About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
