Short Interest in Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Declines By 80.5%

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the June 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wesfarmers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFAFY traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,489. Wesfarmers has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.59.

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is involved in the retail sale of building materials, and home and garden improvement products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 167 Officeworks stores.

