Short Interest in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Declines By 69.4%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the June 15th total of 21,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vitru stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Vitru worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vitru stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vitru has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.88 million and a PE ratio of 31.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VTRU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Grupo Santander began coverage on Vitru in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

