Short Interest in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Declines By 99.6%

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 947,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 269,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 863,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after buying an additional 97,950 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 70,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of TRTX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.26. 251,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,479. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a current ratio of 403.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.55%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.