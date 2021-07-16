Short Interest in Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Rises By 305.0%

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, an increase of 305.0% from the June 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Top Glove Co. Bhd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Top Glove Co. Bhd. stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

