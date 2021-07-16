Short Interest in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) Drops By 99.2%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the June 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNV. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,896,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,434,000. Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $12,375,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPNV remained flat at $$9.93 during trading hours on Thursday. 327,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,111. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.92. Supernova Partners Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.