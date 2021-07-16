Short Interest in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Rises By 390.1%

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,500 shares, a growth of 390.1% from the June 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 279.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 189,157 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 243.1% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 88,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,601,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,532,000.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

HNDL stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.39. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Company Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.