Short Interest in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Drops By 80.7%

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the June 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 134,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 45,842 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,607 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,831. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $160.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.86. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.