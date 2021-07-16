Short Interest in Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Rises By 225.2%

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 225.2% from the June 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,656,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RLBD stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10. Real Brands has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.30.
About Real Brands
