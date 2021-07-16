Short Interest in Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Rises By 225.2%

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 225.2% from the June 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,656,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RLBD stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10. Real Brands has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

About Real Brands

Canadian American Standard Hemp, Inc develops proprietary materials processing technology that processes hemp biomass into isolate. The company produces tinctures, capsules, topical products, vape cartridges, and oral sprays that contain cannabidiol isolate. Its brands include American Standard Hemp, WA Lingual Melts, Honest Hemp Company, IFUSE Drinks, and CBD THERA.

