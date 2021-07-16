Short Interest in Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) Increases By 77.0%

Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,066,000 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the June 15th total of 602,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of RGPCF stock remained flat at $$1.60 during midday trading on Friday. Ratch Group Public has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGPCF shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Ratch Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ratch Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Ratch Group Public Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity in Thailand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Electricity Generating, Renewable Energy, and International Power Projects segments. The company generates electricity through natural gas, coal, and fuel oil, as well as solar power, wind power, and biomass renewable projects.

