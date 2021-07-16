Short Interest in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Drops By 77.5%

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the June 15th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUYI traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. 35,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,758. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49. Puyi has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.11.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund products through online; and privately raised fund products offline through its branch network. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; factoring services; and information technology services.

