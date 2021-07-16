Short Interest in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Decreases By 77.8%

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 200,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prudential Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 520.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,697. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87. Prudential Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $110.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.06.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Prudential Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

