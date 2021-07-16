Short Interest in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Declines By 90.6%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PBSFY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.96. 7,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.21. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.53.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1479 per share. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd.

PBSFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

