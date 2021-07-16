Short Interest in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Expands By 135.7%

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 14.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 63,642 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF remained flat at $$23.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.09. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.52.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 12.64%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

