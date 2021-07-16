Short Interest in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Declines By 88.6%

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the June 15th total of 201,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 158,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $793,667.02. Also, EVP J. Scott Enright sold 5,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $26,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,400 shares of company stock valued at $835,912 over the last quarter.

Get MediaCo alerts:

MediaCo stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.14. 1,977,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,750. MediaCo has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.