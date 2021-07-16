Short Interest in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Grows By 144.6%

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 144.6% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MTEX stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.20. 242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,301. The company has a market cap of $60.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.94. Mannatech has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $49.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.32 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 3.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.54% of Mannatech worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

