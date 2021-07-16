Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Expands By 81.8%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jardine Matheson stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.38. 8,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jardine Matheson has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.26.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

