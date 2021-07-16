Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Expands By 81.8%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Jardine Matheson stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.38. 8,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jardine Matheson has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.26.
About Jardine Matheson
