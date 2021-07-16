Short Interest in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Expands By 195.7%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 195.7% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

PRFZ stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.20. 14 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.97. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $111.39 and a one year high of $191.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

