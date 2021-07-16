Short Interest in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) Drops By 60.6%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,700 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the June 15th total of 6,089,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,087,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS HTZGQ traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 80,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,634. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.24. Hertz Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 200.55% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hertz Global will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $77,500.00. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.