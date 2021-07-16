Short Interest in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) Decreases By 99.8%

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUSE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $52,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Fusion Acquisition alerts:

FUSE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,003. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93. Fusion Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.