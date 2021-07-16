Short Interest in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Decreases By 59.1%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the June 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Frank’s International stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.55. 22,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,502. Frank’s International has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $580.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.33.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,061,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Frank’s International by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,857,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after buying an additional 1,875,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at $6,337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at $1,618,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Frank’s International by 761.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 439,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

