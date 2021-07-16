Short Interest in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Expands By 138.4%

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 382,900 shares, an increase of 138.4% from the June 15th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 135.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 4,265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,007. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $51.13. The firm has a market cap of $249.34 million, a P/E ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $118.41 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

