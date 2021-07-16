Short Interest in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Declines By 88.0%

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the June 15th total of 288,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at $58,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,809. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $229.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. Analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.