Short Interest in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Rises By 125.3%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 125.3% from the June 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 29.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

XELA opened at $3.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.84. Exela Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $300.06 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exela Technologies news, Director Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 846,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 34,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 47.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 223,474 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.