Short Interest in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Decreases By 99.5%

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the June 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 523,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,886. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.11 and a beta of 1.23. Energizer has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,573,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 3,819.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,502,000 after purchasing an additional 605,756 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Energizer by 144.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,456,000 after purchasing an additional 591,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,088,000 after purchasing an additional 327,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,518,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

