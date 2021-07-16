Short Interest in Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Declines By 68.7%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the June 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DHCC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,425. Diamondhead Casino has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36.

About Diamondhead Casino

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities in Diamondhead, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

