Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Grows By 164.9%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 164.9% from the June 15th total of 543,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Raymond F. Schinazi sold 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $1,696,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,674,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,641,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 52,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,254,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 304,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COCP stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.21. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.46.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 479.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cocrystal Pharma from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

