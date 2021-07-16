Short Interest in CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Decreases By 90.0%

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CNPAY traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284. CNP Assurances has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98.

CNP Assurances Company Profile

CNP Assurances SA provides insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance solutions in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long-term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, loss of income, health, and dental insurance products; property and casualty insurance, such as home-owner and auto insurance; term creditor and guarantee insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans, as well as support and assistance services.

