Short Interest in CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Decreases By 90.0%

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CNPAY traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284. CNP Assurances has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98.
CNP Assurances Company Profile
Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for CNP Assurances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNP Assurances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.