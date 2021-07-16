Short Interest in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Declines By 89.0%

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the June 15th total of 89,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of BRID stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $118.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of -0.26. Bridgford Foods has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRID. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bridgford Foods by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Bridgford Foods by 4.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Bridgford Foods by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bridgford Foods by 75.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

