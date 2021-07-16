Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Grows By 192.5%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 192.5% from the June 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE BGX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. 942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,579. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 741,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 391,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 203,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 102,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

