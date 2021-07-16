Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Grows By 192.5%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 192.5% from the June 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE BGX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. 942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,579. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.69.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.