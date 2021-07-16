Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Rises By 114.9%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 195,800 shares, a growth of 114.9% from the June 15th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:BDORY opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

