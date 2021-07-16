Short Interest in Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Increases By 123.1%

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ASDN stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.80. Astro Aerospace has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $7.34.

Get Astro Aerospace alerts:

Astro Aerospace Company Profile

Astro Aerospace Ltd. develops self-piloted and autonomous, manned and unmanned, and electric vertical take-off and landing aerial vehicles. It intends to provide the market with aerial transportation for humans and cargo. The company was formerly known as CPSM, Inc and changed its name to Astro Aerospace Ltd.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Astro Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astro Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.