Short Interest in Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Increases By 123.1%

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ASDN stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.80. Astro Aerospace has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $7.34.
Astro Aerospace Company Profile
