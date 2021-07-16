Short Interest in Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) Increases By 163.9%

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 163.9% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:AOXG opened at $0.01 on Friday. Aoxing Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Aoxing Pharmaceutical

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in research and development, manufacture, and distribution of narcotic, pain-management, and addiction treatment pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's principal products include Zhongtong'an, a capsule of herbal extraction for the indication of oral and dental pain; and Yiqi Qiangshen Granule, an OTC herbal extraction for tonifying qi and empowering body, and promoting blood circulation to remove meridian obstruction, as well as Tilidine hydrochloride, an orally-absorbed synthetic narcotic analgesic tablet used in 50mg or 100mg dosage for relief of acute, moderate to severe pain, and chronic cancer-related pain.

