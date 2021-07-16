Short Interest in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Rises By 113.0%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,700 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the June 15th total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $88.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.