Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Decreases By 61.8%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agricultural Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $30 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.704 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

