Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

INSE opened at GBX 19.74 ($0.26) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.83. Inspired Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 20.60 ($0.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £192.15 million and a P/E ratio of -13.16.

Get Inspired Energy alerts:

In other Inspired Energy news, insider Sangita Shah acquired 128,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £24,358.95 ($31,825.12).

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.