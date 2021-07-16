Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,514.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shopify is benefiting from e-commerce boom induced growth in the merchant base. Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital is driving the top line. The company has been focused on winning merchants on a regular basis, based on product offerings including Shop Pay and Shop Pay Installments, as well as features like end-to-end order tracking. Further, solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications holds promise. Additionally, partnerships with Facebook and Google are expected to expand merchant base. Also, initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,444.39.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $21.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,441.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,633. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,312.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,587.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.22 billion, a PE ratio of 112.97, a PEG ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Shopify by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Shopify by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Shopify by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

