Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,531,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP opened at $1,441.50 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,587.74. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $179.22 billion, a PE ratio of 112.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,312.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,432.64.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.